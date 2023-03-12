- REUTERS
North Korea Decides on War Deterrence Measures, KCNA Says
12:13 JST, March 12, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea decided to take important, practical war deterrence measures at a ruling party meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.
The meeting preceded large joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea that are due to start on Monday. The exercises have angered North Korea.
But KCNA said the party discussed and decided on “important, practical measures” in the midst of stepped-up actions by the United States and South Korea. It did not provide specifics on the measures.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Putin Suspends Russian Participation in Nuclear Pact with U.S.
-
Russia, China Show off Ties amid Maneuvering over Ukraine
-
Japan PM under Fire for Linking Loans to Having Babies
-
Maholo Terajima Becomes 1st Official Dual-national Kabuki Actor
-
China Says U.S. Flew High-altitude Balloons Over Its Airspace
JN ACCESS RANKING