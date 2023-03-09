S. Korea Military: North Korea Fires Short-Range Missile toward Yellow Sea

KCNA via Reuters

View of what appears to be a test related to the development of a reconnaissance satellite in this undated photo released on Dec. 19, 2022, by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency.

SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s military said. The launch follows a statement on Tuesday by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, that any move to shoot down one of North Korea’s test missiles would be considered a declaration of war.

The missile was fired at about 6:20 p.m. from around the North Korean city of Nampo, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Tuesday, North Korea blamed a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said.

The United States and South Korea will conduct large-scale military exercises known as the “Freedom Shield” drills starting next week.

“Since September 2022, North Korea has timed its missile launches and military demonstrations to counter U.S.-South Korea exercises probably to attempt to coerce the United States and South Korea to change their behavior,” U.S. intelligence agencies said in a threat assessment report on Wednesday.