- REUTERS
Instagram Down for Thousands of Users – Downdetector
11:15 JST, March 9, 2023
March 8 (Reuters) – Meta Platform’s META.O Instagram was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 27,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
