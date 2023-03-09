Instagram Down for Thousands of Users – Downdetector

Reuters

A blue verification badge and the logos of Facebook and Instagram are seen in this picture illustration taken January 19, 2023.

March 8 (Reuters) – Meta Platform’s META.O Instagram was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 27,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.