S.Korea Says Will Halt WTO Dispute Process While Discussing Japan’s Export Curbs
16:19 JST, March 6, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will halt its World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute resolution process sparked by a complaint against Japan as the two countries discuss Japan’s export curbs on high-tech materials to South Korea, Korea’s trade ministry said on Monday.
In 2019, Japan imposed export curbs on high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips during a decades-old row with Seoul over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.
