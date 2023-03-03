- REUTERS
Subaru to Nominate Executive Osaki as Next President, Nakamura as Chairperson
14:39 JST, March 3, 2023
TOKYO – Japanese automaker Subaru Corp. said on Friday Atsushi Osaki, executive vice president and manufacturing division chief general manager, would be appointed the next president and chief executive.
Current President and Chief Executive Tomomi Nakamura would be nominated as next chairperson pending the approval of the shareholders and board in June, the automaker said.
