  • REUTERS

Subaru to Nominate Executive Osaki as Next President, Nakamura as Chairperson

Courtesy of Subaru
Atsushi Osaki

Reuters

14:39 JST, March 3, 2023

TOKYO – Japanese automaker Subaru Corp. said on Friday Atsushi Osaki, executive vice president and manufacturing division chief general manager, would be appointed the next president and chief executive.

Current President and Chief Executive Tomomi Nakamura would be nominated as next chairperson pending the approval of the shareholders and board in June, the automaker said.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING