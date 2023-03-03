Quad Ministers Denounce Russian Threats of Nuclear War

Pool via Reuters

From left: U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar participate in a Quad Ministers’ panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Friday.

NEW DELHI – Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.

The ministers also said they opposed any unilateral actions to increase tensions in the South China Sea, and expressed concerns about the “militarisation” of disputed territories, in a thinly veiled reference to China.

The Quad groups India, Australia, Japan and the United States.