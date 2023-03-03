- REUTERS
Quad Ministers Denounce Russian Threats of Nuclear War
14:18 JST, March 3, 2023
NEW DELHI – Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.
The ministers also said they opposed any unilateral actions to increase tensions in the South China Sea, and expressed concerns about the “militarisation” of disputed territories, in a thinly veiled reference to China.
The Quad groups India, Australia, Japan and the United States.
