Blinken Urges Stepped-Up Sanctions Enforcement Against North Korea over Launch

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, February. 18, 2023.

MUNICH (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, standing alongside his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Saturday, urged countries to step up enforcement of sanctions against North Korea in response to its latest ballistic missile launch.

“Countries that have influence with North Korea should use it to try to move it from the course that it’s been on now for the last couple of years,” Blinken said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.