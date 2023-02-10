  • REUTERS

Meta Restores Donald Trump’s Access to Facebook, Instagram

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced a third run for the presidency in 2024, speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2022.

16:02 JST, February 10, 2023

Meta Platforms Inc META.O has restored former U.S. President Donald Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed on Thursday, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta in January said it would lift Trump’s suspension “in the coming weeks” and would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again.

Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024. He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.

