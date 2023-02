World Bank to Provide Turkey $1.78 Bln in Earthquake Relief Financing

REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People stand on the rubble of damaged buildings, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 9, 2023.

WASHINGTON – The World Bank said on Thursday it is providing Turkey with $1.78 billion in relief and recovery financing assistance as the country struggles with the aftermath of an earthquake that has killed over 20,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The World Bank said in a statement that $780 million will become available for Ankara immediately, as the funds will be diverted from two existing World Bank loan projects in Turkey. Another $1 billion in assistance for Turkey’s recovery and reconstruction is also being prepared but will take more time to arrange, a World Bank spokesperson said.