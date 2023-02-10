- REUTERS
World Bank to Provide Turkey $1.78 Bln in Earthquake Relief Financing
11:34 JST, February 10, 2023
WASHINGTON – The World Bank said on Thursday it is providing Turkey with $1.78 billion in relief and recovery financing assistance as the country struggles with the aftermath of an earthquake that has killed over 20,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The World Bank said in a statement that $780 million will become available for Ankara immediately, as the funds will be diverted from two existing World Bank loan projects in Turkey. Another $1 billion in assistance for Turkey’s recovery and reconstruction is also being prepared but will take more time to arrange, a World Bank spokesperson said.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon, a Flashpoint in US-China Tensions
-
Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Longtime Love on 93rd Birthday
-
Japan, Philippines Sign Disaster Relief Deal, Eye Closer Security Ties
-
Microsoft Probes Teams, Outlook Outage as Thousands of Users Report Disruption
-
Donald Trump is Reinstated to Facebook after 2-year Ban
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights