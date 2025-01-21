Hokkaido Ice Hotel Briefly Opens for Guests; Visitors Can Enjoy Ice Village with Various Amenities
13:21 JST, January 21, 2025
Hoshino Resorts Tomamu began accepting guests for its Ice Hotel that opened Monday in in Shimukappu, Hokkaido, and will stay open until Feb. 28.
The hotel is inside the resort’s Ice Village, an area that features buildings made of ice and snow.
An ice and snow dome that measures 8.5 meters in diameter and is 3.5 meters tall covers the Ice Hotel. The chairs, tables and other furnishings are all made of ice.
The temperature inside the hotel is around minus 5 C at this time of year. Guests can indulge in a night surrounded by ice.
“The hotel offers guests the magnificence of ice. I hope many people come to stay,” said Iwao Watanabe, the general manager of Hoshino Resorts Tomamu.
