Special Winter Train Tour Starts Amid Winter Scenery in Japan’s Kurobe Gorge; Cargo Transit Rail Cars Enhance Experience

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A special train runs amid snow-covered scenery along the Kurobe Gorge in Toyama Prefecture.

Kurobe Gorge Railway Co. in Toyama Prefecture began a tour on special rail cars on Saturday to attract tourists to Unazuki Onsen hot spring resort, where the number of visitors decreases in winter.

Named “Fuyu no Kurobe Kyokoku Premium Tour,” or Kurobe Gorge in Winter Premium Tour, passengers on the rail cars, which were originally used for transporting cargo, can enjoy snowy scenery along the route.

During winter in past years, service on the train was suspended as it was used to remove equipment in preparation for heavy snowfalls.

The train runs on a section that is only about 530 meters long between Unazuki Station and Shin-Yamabiko Bridge. The special operation of the train has been conducted for three years.

Thirteen people participated in the first tour. They learned about the history of the development of power generation at the Kurobe Hydropower Museum and viewed locomotives and passenger coaches that were disassembled for maintenance in a depot. Then, they enjoyed the outside scenery covered with glistening snow while riding the trains that ran at a slow speed of 7 kph or less.

“Although it was cold outside, I could see heartwarming scenery,” said Takanori Yamaki, a 33-year-old company employee who visited with his family from Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The tour will be held 68 times on 17 days on weekends and national holidays until Feb. 24. Up to 47 people can participate in each tour.

Fares are ¥4,000 for junior high school students or older, ¥2,000 for elementary school students and free of charge for preschool children.

“I hope people will visit Unazaki Onsen resort and the Kurobe Gorge in winter,” said Satoru Tanimoto, the railway company’s chief manager.