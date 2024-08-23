Taro, the Komodo Dragon, Unveiled to Public at Zoo in Japan; Nagoya Zoo Only Place in Nation to See Largest Extant Species of Lizard

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Taro, a Komodo dragon, is seen at Higashiyama Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Nagoya on Thursday.

NAGOYA — A 13-year-old Komodo dragon named Taro can now be seen by the public at Higashiyama Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Nagoya since Friday.

The largest extant species of lizard could previously be seen at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo and other facilities, but the Nagoya zoo is now the only place they are kept in Japan.

Taro, measuring 2.7 meters long and weighing 50 kilograms, was born from a lizard loaned to Singapore Zoo from Ueno Zoo for a breeding program and arrived in Japan in mid-July.

Taro appears to have gotten acclimated to his new environment and responds to the keeper’s calls. When he was unveiled to the press on Thursday, Taro was seen eating a mouse and seemed to be in good health.

“He has a cute face, so I hope you will like Taro,” said a zookeeper.

