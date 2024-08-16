Popular Guidebook Features Tokyo’s Sumida Ward Again; Free Booklet Highlights Ukiyo-e Artist Katsushika Hokusai

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The cover of Sumida Ward’s booklet featuring ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai

For many years, Japanese travelers have relied on the “Chikyu no Arukikata” (Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook) series to help them find their way around a wide range of destinations, both foreign and domestic.

Now, the books’ iconic cover design can also be seen on a free booklet about Tokyo’s Sumida Ward. The ward teamed up with the guidebooks’ publisher to promote its many tourist attractions in the first edition of the booklet last autumn. It recently released a second edition, featuring ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849).

The new booklet, titled “Sumida no Arukikata: Katsushika Hokusai” (“Sumida Walking Guide: Katsushika Hokusai”), was created because Hokusai was from the ward and one of his masterpieces, “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji: The Great Wave Off the Coast of Kanagawa,” is now featured on the reverse side of the new ¥1,000 bill, which was introduced in July.

The 12-page full-color booklet recommends routes to trace the scenes that Hokusai painted, as well as gourmet spots near Hokusai Street, which runs from Ryogoku Station to Kinshicho Station. It also indicates the locations of shops selling Hokusai-themed souvenirs such as wallets, sensu folding fans and tenugui towels.

The guidebook offers information about various places that will engage readers. There is also trivia about Hokusai’s character at the bottom of each page, such as that he had a sweet tooth and that he enjoyed soba noodles.

In addition to the about A5-sized booklet, the ward published a multilingual B5-sized version in English and Chinese for overseas tourists. The booklets are available for free at Sumida Ward’s tourism division, the Sumida Tourism Association and the Tokyo Mizumachi commercial facilities near Tokyo Skytree.

“Following on from last year’s highly successful booklet introducing chankonabe hot pot cuisine and public bathhouses, this year’s edition is again full of Sumida’s attractions,” said a ward representative. “I want people to take the booklet and trace Hokusai’s history.”