On Northeastern Japan’s Mt. Hachimantai, A Pond Becomes A “Dragon Eye”; Tourists Come To See Mysterious Phenomenon Caused By Snow Melt

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors admire the natural phenomenon known as the “Hachimantai Dragon Eye” at Kagaminuma pond, located near the summit of 1,613-meter-high Mt. Hachimantai, which straddles the border of Iwate and Akita prefectures. When the snow on the edge of the 50-meter-wide pond begins to melt, it forms a ring around the remaining mass in the center, like an iris around a pupil. On clear days, the water takes on the blue color of the sky — as if a massive dragon’s eye has opened.

A 47-year-old office worker from Tokyo, who visited on Tuesday, said: “I was born in the year of the dragon, so I wanted to come this year. I was very happy that I could see the mysterious dragon blue on a day with no clouds and no wind.”