Mie: Shima Resort Takes Outdoor Attractions to New Heights; Visitors Slide Down 620-Meter-Long Zip Line

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enjoy the Zip Dive attraction at Shima Green Adventure resort complex in Shima, Mie Prefecture.

SHIMA, Mie — The outdoor attractions at the Shima Green Adventure resort, including the longest zip line in Japan, are certain to thrill visitors.

Kintetsu Real Estate Co. began developing the facility on a defunct golf course overlooking scenic Ago Bay in October last year, acting on the growing popularity of outdoor activities in Mie Prefecture.

This large-scale recreational facility, which opened on June 11, takes advantage of the natural beauty of Ise-Shima National Park. The total area of the park is about 109 hectares. There is an attraction area where visitors can experience 20 different types of activities and the Glamping Field with 17 lodges. Around 100,000 visitors are expected per year.

The centerpiece of the resort is the Zip Dive, where visitors dangle face-down from a wire suspended in the air and slide down in a straight line.

The 620-meter-long Zip Dive has an elevation difference of approximately 50 meters between the highest and lowest points of the course. There is also the Climbing Tower, one of the largest athletic attractions in the world at 15 meters high, with two towers connected by a suspension bridge. Another popular attraction is the Laser Battle, an outdoor survival game using an infrared system.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors carry infrared guns in the Laser Battle outdoor survival game.

The Glamping Field has a garden of about 2,000 square meters, a swimming pool and a sauna facility.