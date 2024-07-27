Mie: Shima Resort Takes Outdoor Attractions to New Heights; Visitors Slide Down 620-Meter-Long Zip Line
15:51 JST, July 27, 2024
SHIMA, Mie — The outdoor attractions at the Shima Green Adventure resort, including the longest zip line in Japan, are certain to thrill visitors.
Kintetsu Real Estate Co. began developing the facility on a defunct golf course overlooking scenic Ago Bay in October last year, acting on the growing popularity of outdoor activities in Mie Prefecture.
This large-scale recreational facility, which opened on June 11, takes advantage of the natural beauty of Ise-Shima National Park. The total area of the park is about 109 hectares. There is an attraction area where visitors can experience 20 different types of activities and the Glamping Field with 17 lodges. Around 100,000 visitors are expected per year.
The centerpiece of the resort is the Zip Dive, where visitors dangle face-down from a wire suspended in the air and slide down in a straight line.
The 620-meter-long Zip Dive has an elevation difference of approximately 50 meters between the highest and lowest points of the course. There is also the Climbing Tower, one of the largest athletic attractions in the world at 15 meters high, with two towers connected by a suspension bridge. Another popular attraction is the Laser Battle, an outdoor survival game using an infrared system.
The Glamping Field has a garden of about 2,000 square meters, a swimming pool and a sauna facility.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Meiji-era Station Bustles with Life Once More; Former Station Remodeled into Commercial Facility, Observation Deck to Watch Passing Trains Up Close
-
Colorful Summer Has Arrived; More than 1 Mil. Visitors Expected to Visit Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival
-
Wonder of Freezing Foods; Serving Sweets, Snacks Frozen Gain Popularity in Japan
-
I Feel Resentment Toward My son’s Wife for Going Abroad on a Working Holiday
-
My Co-Worker with a Child is Often Absent, Leaves Early
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prices of over 10,000 Food and Beverage Items to Rise This Year; Figure is down from over 30,000 Last Year
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
- Pacific Islands Leaders Not Totally in Tune on China Approach as Meeting Ends in Tokyo; Positions Differ on Treated Water, Joint Drills