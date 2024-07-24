Hundreds of Lanterns Hang Over River in Tsushima; Festival Held with Buddhist Statues, Prayers for Children

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Japanese lanterns hang over the Kaneishi River in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture. A local group strung up 270 lanterns as part of Jizo Bon, a traditional event held in the city. About 30 statues of Jizo, a Buddhist deity who protects children, stand in one of the city’s districts. During the event, residents pray for children’s health by placing bamboo decorated with origami around the statues and pressing their hands together in prayer. The lanterns are currently lit from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.