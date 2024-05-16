Mt. Fuji’s Peak Glows Orange in ‘Diamond Fuji’ Phenomenon; Sight Can be Viewed from Southwest Chiba Pref. Until Early June
13:08 JST, May 16, 2024
The summit of Mt. Fuji glows orange on Tuesday evening. The view is from Nagisa no Eki Tateyama in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, located in a straight line 110 kilometers from the nation’s highest mountain.
As the setting sun approaches the summit, the mountain’s silhouette appears to rise out of the water and the peak shines orange like a diamond, a phenomenon known as “Diamond Fuji.”
Nagisa no Eki is a tourist facility with an observation deck that provides a superb view of the quiet Tateyama Bay.
Diamond Fuji will gradually move southwest along the city’s coastline and can be seen from National Park Resort Kyukamura Tateyama on Wednesday; from Sunosaki Lighthouse on May 25; from Aihama Port on May 31 and from Merasaki Shrine on June 2.
