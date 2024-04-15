Tulips in Full Bloom at Nyuzen Flower Road Event; 2 Mil. Tulips of 80 Varieties Planted Over 5 Hectares in Toyama Prefecture
6:00 JST, April 15, 2024
NYUZEN, Toyama – Tulips are in full bloom at the Nyuzen Flower Road event, a springtime spectacle in the town of Nyuzen, Toyama Prefecture.
This year’s event covers 5 hectares west of a local elementary school, with about 2 million tulips of about 80 varieties planted. A welcome event on Saturday attracted many families, offering people the chance to view the tulips from a fire truck ladder. Bulbs were also on sale at the event.
The viewing period for the tulips, set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Northern Alps, is expected to last until late April, with bloom times varying depending on the variety. On Saturday, the red Van Eijk and orange World Peace varieties were particularly vibrant.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Furano Increasingly Becoming the Cool Place to Be for Foreign Skiers; International Visitors Drawn to Powder Snow
-
Ehime: Dogo Onsen Honkan to Raise Bathing Fees in Effort to Preserve Treasure of Matsuyama
-
Tokyo Cherry Trees Declared to Be in Bloom; Someiyoshino Sakura Blossom 15 Days Later than Last Year
JN ACCESS RANKING