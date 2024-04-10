Tulips in Full Bloom Delight Visitors to Mie Pref. Flower Park
12:59 JST, April 10, 2024
Visitors enjoy colorful tulips as cherry trees bloom in the background, at Nabana-no-Sato flower park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture. The park’s flower garden is one of the largest of its kind in the country at around 43,000 square meters. About 1.8 million tulips of 200 or so different varieties have been planted in the field, which is lit up in the evenings. The tulips are in full bloom now and will be in peak form until mid-April. From late April, the main attraction will be the bright blue flowers of nemophila.
