Shellfish Gathering Season Starts in Chiba Pref.; 150,000 Visitors Expected by August
14:00 JST, March 10, 2024
About 330 people from the Tokyo metropolitan area and other places visited the site on the opening day, according to the Futtsu fishery cooperative association. On the beach where the tide had receded, visitors, including families, used rakes to dig out clams and other shells one after another.
“The shells are big,” said Akiko Uchida, a 47-year-old homemaker of Hachioji, Tokyo. “I’m looking forward to eating them at home.”
The association expects 150,000 visitors by the end of August.
“Due to the tidal rotation, we expect to be able to go into the water during the Golden Week holiday period this year. We hope many visitors will have a good time,” Kuniji Sakuma, 76, head of the association, said.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Saga: Ryokan Japanese Inns with Hot Springs Offering Office Spaces to Remote Workers; Increasing Productivity
-
Shibuya Cafe Continues to Offer Experience of Listening to Masterpieces; Near 100-Year-old Cafe Maintains Traditional Atmosphere of Years Gone By
-
Kawazu-zakura Cherry Blossom Trees Adorn Riverbanks in Shizuoka Town; Blossoms Bloomed 5 Days Earlier than Last Year in Japan
-
Tokushima: Japanese Glass Eel Fishing Season Reaches Peak; Lights of Fishing Boats Create a Stunning View
-
Iconic Early-Blooming Sakura Cherry Blossom Tree in Tottori Town Reaches Full Bloom
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Producer Prices Up 0.2％ in Jan.
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected