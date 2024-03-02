- Travel Spots
Saga: Thousands of Hina Dolls Cover City in Annual Early Spring Event; Traditional Crafts on Display
17:56 JST, March 2, 2024
SAGA — The central part of Saga has been decorated with 5,000 dolls, including valuable ones handed down in the family of a feudal lord, as part of the Hina Matsuri doll festival.
The annual spring celebration is held at various venues. At the Chokokan Museum, hina dolls and other items handed down in the Nabeshima family — descended from lords of the Saga domain — are exhibited during the event.
Items made with traditional crafting techniques, including Saga Nishiki hand-woven fabric and Nabeshima Dantsu hand-woven carpets, are on display at the Saga City Cultural Museum. Since the museum consists of several historical buildings that are preserved and maintained by the city government, such as the Former Koga Bank, the Former Sansho Bank and the Old Fukuda Residence, people can enjoy strolling through the city and touring the exhibition venues.
At the Saga Castle History Museum, about 1,600 cute artworks made by elementary and junior high school students in the city are on display.
The event lasts until March 20 and some venues charge admission fees. The exhibition at the Saga Castle History Museum will last until Sunday.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Saga: Ryokan Japanese Inns with Hot Springs Offering Office Spaces to Remote Workers; Increasing Productivity
-
Fukuoka Castle to Come to Life Lit Up in 7 Different Colors
-
Shibuya Cafe Continues to Offer Experience of Listening to Masterpieces; Near 100-Year-old Cafe Maintains Traditional Atmosphere of Years Gone By
-
Kawazu-zakura Cherry Blossom Trees Adorn Riverbanks in Shizuoka Town; Blossoms Bloomed 5 Days Earlier than Last Year in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager