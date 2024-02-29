Home>Features>Travel Spots
Ghibli Park’s New Area, Valley of Witches, Opens to Press in Japan; New Section Set to Open to Public in March

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Howl’s castle from “Howl’s Moving Castle” is seen in the Valley of Witches, a new area of Ghibli Park, in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

13:05 JST, February 29, 2024

The Valley of Witches, a new area of Ghibli Park featuring notable buildings from “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and other Studio Ghibli works, opened to the press on Wednesday.

The new area of Ghibli Park, located in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, is set to open to the public on March 16.


