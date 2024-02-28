- Travel Spots
Cat Bus, Popular Character from Hayao Miyazaki’s Totoro Movie, to Appear at a Theme Park in Aichi Pref. Next Month
11:18 JST, February 28, 2024
NAGAKUTE, Aichi — An electric vehicle modeled after Cat Bus, who appears in Hayao Miyazaki’s film “Tonari no Totoro” (”My Neighbor Totoro”), will be in operation from March 16 at Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture.
Cat Bus was unveiled to the press on Tuesday at the park, which is located within the 2005 World Expo Commemorative Park. The fluffy feel of the seats has also been recreated. The vehicle will travel about 2 kilometers through the park in about 10 minutes. The fare will be ¥1,000 for adults and ¥500 for children.
