- Travel Spots
Sapporo Snow Festival Delights Visitors with Huge Sculptures, Projection Mapping After Dark
14:25 JST, February 5, 2024
People photograph a snow sculpture of Sapporo Station lit with projection mapping at the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival, which opened on Sunday. The festival’s main site at Odori Park has five huge snow sculptures and many smaller ones. This is the first full-scale festival in four years. Previous festivals were shown remotely or scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors can enjoy around 200 snow sculptures plus projection mapping after sunset. The festival continues through Sunday. “We don’t have such huge sculptures at snow festivals in South Korea,” said a visitor from Seoul.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Southwestern Japan’s Kyushu Selected in WSJ’s ‘10 Best Places to Visit’: Opening of Hotels, Sightseeing Trains Among Attractions
-
Hokkaido: Sightseeing Icebreaker ‘Aurora’ Begins Operation: Cruise to Run Through March
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Buttercream Cakes Sell Out Like Hotcakes at Tokyo Cafe
-
Butter Rice with Mackerel and Maitake Mushrooms, a Household Dish Rich in Umami and Aroma
JN ACCESS RANKING