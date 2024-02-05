Sapporo Snow Festival Delights Visitors with Huge Sculptures, Projection Mapping After Dark

The Yomiuri Shimbun / ©HTB. Prism

People photograph a snow sculpture of Sapporo Station lit with projection mapping at the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival, which opened on Sunday. The festival’s main site at Odori Park has five huge snow sculptures and many smaller ones. This is the first full-scale festival in four years. Previous festivals were shown remotely or scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors can enjoy around 200 snow sculptures plus projection mapping after sunset. The festival continues through Sunday. “We don’t have such huge sculptures at snow festivals in South Korea,” said a visitor from Seoul.