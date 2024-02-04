Home>Society>General News
Sapporo Snow Festival Returns in Full Force; Sculptures Include ‘Golden Kamuy’ Characters

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Festivalgoers look at snow sculptures at Odori Park in Sapporo on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:35 JST, February 4, 2024

The Sapporo Snow Festival kicked off Sunday, with all three venues of the festival in use after some were discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. This marks the first time in four years that all venues are in operation.

In its 74th installment, the festival featured five large snow sculptures at its main venue of Odori Park. The five sculptures showcased popular themes, such as the manga “Golden Kamuy,” along with other snow sculptures made by residents.

The event will last for eight days until Feb. 11.

