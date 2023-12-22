- Travel Spots
Monkeys Warm Themselves with Bonfire at Japan Monkey Center in Aichi Pref.
10:23 JST, December 22, 2023
Monkeys warm themselves by a fire, grooming and cuddling each other, at the Japan Monkey Center in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday, in a pre-event of annual winter bonfire making for the monkeys. Although monkeys are usually afraid of fire, the rare annual event started in the winter of 1959 when Yakushima macaques were observed gathering around a fire built with driftwood from when the nation was hit by Isewan Typhoon earlier that year. The special bonfire will be held on Saturdays, Sundays, national holidays and the first three days of the new year until Jan. 28.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’