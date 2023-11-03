The 75th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures / Nara Cafe Serves Up Sweets on Special Plates Using Shoso-in Treasure Motif

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ten.Ten.Cafe’s Akaji Oshidori no Nakayoshi Waffuru

NARA — A Nara City cafe is serving up sweets on plates featuring a pair of colorful mandarin ducks to coincide with the 75th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures at the Nara National Museum.

The plate design is based on “Nishiki Fabric with Mandarin Ducks on a Red Ground Used as an Ornamental Weight on a Large Banner,” which is said to have been used on the first anniversary of Emperor Shomu’s death and is one of the treasures on display at the exhibition. An image of two mandarin ducks facing each other is featured at the center of the decorative piece.

Ten.Ten.Cafe’s dessert, Akaji Oshidori no Nakayoshi Waffuru, which includes various fruits on a waffle, is served on the special plates. The design is made using powdered sugar, raspberries, purple sweet potatoes and mangos.

“I want people to enjoy the sweets with both their eyes and their mouths,” said cafe owner Shoma Kawashima.

The cafe is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will serve the sweets, which cost ¥1,848, through Nov. 13.