Nikko’s Autumn Leaves Hit Colorful Peak in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture

A multi-colored patchwork of autumn leaves is pictured from a helicopter flying over Lake Chuzenji in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Thursday. The maple and Japanese mountain ash tree leaves in various hues of red, green and yellow are proving a hit with visitors to the area. According to the Nikko Natural Science Museum, the first autumn leaves of the year appeared around a week later than usual in mid-October due to high temperatures in the early part of the season. The cold weather over the past week has further spurred the leaves’ changing shades. The varicolored foliage can be enjoyed until early November, according to the museum.