Magical Illuminations Transform Shiroyone Rice Terraces; Scenic Spot Turned into Nighttime Wonderland
13:47 JST, October 22, 2023
The Aze no Kirameki illumination event began Saturday at the Shiroyone Senmaida rice terraces, a nationally recognized scenic spot overlooking the Sea of Japan in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture. The lights illuminating the rice paddies will be turned on for about four hours after sunset every day until March 10.
On Saturday, in time with the sunset, 25,000 LED lights were switched on. Changing between blue, pink, green, and gold, the lights fantastically highlighted the silhouette of the terraced rice fields.
A man visiting from Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, said, “I’ve been here a few times during the day, but this is my first time at night. I was moved by its beauty,” and he was enjoying taking photos.
