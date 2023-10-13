- TRAVEL SPOTS
Autumn Colors Ending Soon at Ozegahara Marshland in Gunma Pref.
14:33 JST, October 13, 2023
Visitors stroll on wooden pathways along tranquil ponds at Ozegahara Marsh in Oze National Park, with nearby Mt. Shibutsu adorned with autumn foliage, on Thursday in Katashina, Gunma Prefecture. Oze National Park spans four prefectures: Gunma, Fukushima, Niigata, and Tochigi.
The Ozegahara Marsh is situated at an elevation of 1,400 meters and has transformed into a soft, brownish-yellow canvas, while Pygmy water lilies grace the water’s surface, mirroring the clear blue sky. According to the Oze Katashina Village Tourism Association, this weekend marks the peak time for experiencing the beauty of autumn colors. Furthermore, the mountain huts in the wetlands are set to conclude their seasonal operations within this month.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers