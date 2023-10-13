Autumn Colors Ending Soon at Ozegahara Marshland in Gunma Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors stroll on wooden pathways along tranquil ponds at Ozegahara Marsh in Oze National Park, with nearby Mt. Shibutsu adorned with autumn foliage, on Thursday in Katashina, Gunma Prefecture. Oze National Park spans four prefectures: Gunma, Fukushima, Niigata, and Tochigi.

The Ozegahara Marsh is situated at an elevation of 1,400 meters and has transformed into a soft, brownish-yellow canvas, while Pygmy water lilies grace the water’s surface, mirroring the clear blue sky. According to the Oze Katashina Village Tourism Association, this weekend marks the peak time for experiencing the beauty of autumn colors. Furthermore, the mountain huts in the wetlands are set to conclude their seasonal operations within this month.