Monstrous Pumpkins of Atlantic Giant Variety Invade Garden in Kamakura Near Tokyo





Pumpkins sit on the lawn of Ofuna Botanical Garden in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. Some of these about 70 pumpkins of the Atlantic Giant variety are as light as a kilogram, but the largest weighs up to 65 kilograms. They were grown by a farmer in Hitachi-Omiya, Ibaraki Prefecture. Extreme summer heat meant fewer pumpkins were shipped than usual.