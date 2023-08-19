Tokushima: You Too Can Be a Character in An Art Masterpiece

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sisters pose for a photo wearing costumes to look like the Mona Lisa at the Otsuka Museum of Art in Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, on Aug. 1.

NARUTO, Tokushima — A popular attraction at the Otsuka Museum of Art allows visitors to dress up as characters from famous Western paintings for commemorative photos.

The museum, which exhibits porcelain panel reproductions of famous paintings from around the world, has been holding this type of event since 2017.

This year, the museum in Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, prepared costumes for three works, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and Edouard Manet’s “The Fifer.” Visitors are able to put on custom-made costumes and have their photograph taken in the same poses as the characters in the masterpieces.

A woman wears a costume a la “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”

The event will run through Sept. 24. Admission for the event is free but requires an admission fee for the facility — ¥3,300 for adults, ¥2,200 for university students and ¥550 for elementary, junior high and high school students.