Baby Flying Squirrels Grow in Nest Box in Karuizawa Forest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

One of two baby flying squirrels pokes its face out of a nest box in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

KARUIZAWA, Nagano — Two baby flying squirrels are steadily growing in a nest box set up in a forest in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

Picchio, a company working on the preservation of eco-systems and other areas, set up the nest box.

Though the exact dates of the births of the two babies are unknown, officials of the company said that flying squirrels generally give birth in April, and babies begin going out of their nests around June.

Because flying squirrels are nocturnally active, the babies spend time in the nest box during the day. But they sometimes show their faces when they look outside.

The company organizes a guided tour to observe flying squirrels leaving their nests and searching for food after sunset.

The company said participants can see flying squirrels until around November.