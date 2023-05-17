Fukushima Ramen Shop Yamatonbi Pops Up in Tokyo

The Japan News

Shuta and Mami Magariyama of Yamatombi are serving ramen at MIDETTE in Nihonbashi, Tokyo

The Fukushima Prefecture-based ramen shop Yamatonbi is currently serving ramen for a limited time at MIDETTE, a Fukushima Prefecture antenna store in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district, through Thursday.

The shop, which was previously included in the Ramen of Japan column, incorporates Fukushima jidori chicken ramen and mazesoba noodles using a Fukushima soy sauce-based blend. Mazesoba noodles are noodles mixed with various ingredients and served without soup.

The Japan News

Mazesoba noodles topped with mentaiko (spicy cod roe): 1,080 yen

The Japan News

Thick noodles are used for mazesoba

The shop’s owners, Shuta and Mami Magariyama, are in Tokyo for the event and hope foreign workers and tourists who love ramen will stop by.

Yamatonbi is scheduled to return to MIDETTE for three days every month through October. The shop’s future Tokyo dates are June 5-7, July 24-26, Aug. 21-23, Sept. 19-21 and Oct. 16-18.

MIDETTE is located at 4-3-16 Nihonbashi-muromachi, Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

The Japan News

Paitan ramen with Fukushima jidori chicken soup. 980 yen

The Japan News

Exterior view of MIDETTE

The Japan News

Pop-up shop menu