Okayama: Sparkling present

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Christmas illumination featuring about 200,000 LED lights is seen in Kita Ward, Okayama.

OKAYAMA — A huge illumination resembling a gift box is lighting up an office building and people who pass by in Kita Ward, Okayama City.

Minamoto Kitchoan Holdings, Co., a manufacturer and retailer of wagashi traditional confectionery, has installed the “box” in front of the headquarters’ new building. It features about 200,000 white and red LED lights and measures about 7 meters long, 8 meters wide and 10 meters tall.

Next to the glittering gift box is a 12-meter-tall Christmas fir decorated with lights in seven colors, including red and blue. Visitors can admire the festive lights every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through March 14 for the gift box and through Jan. 5 for the tree.