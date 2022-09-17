It’s your turn

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Participants pull a danjiri float to make a sharp turn at an intersection during the parade of the Kishiwada Danjiri Festival in Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday. It is the first time since 2019 that spectators could view all 34 floats that took part in the parade, as the 2020 festival was canceled and 2021 event was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, spectators were requested to wear masks and disinfect their hands, while some participating communities had their members take PCR tests.