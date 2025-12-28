Japanese Chef of Italian Restaurant in Tokyo Offers Milanese Risotto; Bright Colors, Rich Flavors in Simple Steps

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Milan-style risotto

Risotto is a classic Italian rice dish made by sauteing uncooked rice grains which are then simmered in a bouillon.

Chef Yoshinaga Jinbo recently introduced a Milan-style risotto, made using saffron powder.

In Japan, rice is seen as an ingredient to be cooked until fluffy and soft, but risotto is different.

“Risotto’s appeal is its al dente texture, as the rice grains retain their firmness with their center intact,” said Jinbo.

The Milanese style calls for adding saffron powder for color.

For this recipe, Jinbo used an Italian variety of rice called Carnaroli, which can be bought in stores that sell imported goods or found online.

A popular option for risotto, Carnaroli’s grains are larger and less sticky than Japanese rice varieties.

In Italy, rice is said to taste better after being stored for several years. Even if using Japanese rice, it is better to use older rice — one year old, at least.

In making risotto, the rice is neither washed nor soaked beforehand. Cooking the grains dry ensures the bouillon’s umami can be properly absorbed.

Prior to simmering, the rice is sauteed in butter, coating the surface of the grains. This not only enriches the flavor, but also keeps the rice grains from crumbling.

Bouillon is added gradually, in three or four batches, until the rice is covered.

To prevent the temperature from dropping when adding the bouillon, heat it in a separate pot and keep it hot.

Jinbo compared the appearance of when the rice is properly simmering to the image of “crabs making air bubbles in water.”

Too much sauteing can crush the rice and create a soggy texture. Instead, it is better to frequently shake the pot when cooking.

After simmering for a while, the rice takes on a yellow color and becomes plump. If there is only a little hardness left in the rice core when you taste-test it, turn off the heat.

The rich aroma of saffron softly wafts from the golden-colored risotto. The texture is pleasant, and each chew reveals the combination of flavors and the depth of cheese well.

Just by only following these simple steps, you can achieve an authentic staple of Italian cuisine.

Milan-style risotto

Ingredients (serves 2 to 3):