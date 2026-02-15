Tokyo’s New Record-Breaking Fountain Named ‘Tokyo Aqua Symphony’
11:12 JST, February 15, 2026
The Tokyo metropolitan government announced on Friday that the world’s largest fountain, currently under construction at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, has been named “Tokyo Aqua Symphony.” The landmark is scheduled for completion at the end of March.
The name was selected through a popularity vote by local elementary and junior high school students, chosen from 7,489 public submissions received in October and November. The name represents “the harmony between Tokyo’s waterfront, the movement of the water and the integration of music and light.”
Standing at 150 meters high and spanning 250 meters wide, the fountain’s design is inspired by the Somei-Yoshino cherry blossom. At night, it will feature a vibrant light show. As a premier attraction for the bayside area, the city expects it to draw 30 million visitors annually, generating an estimated ¥9.8 billion in economic impact. The project costs ¥2.64 billion to develop, with annual maintenance expenses estimated at ¥200 million.
Top Articles in Features
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Maltese Pavilion’s Famous Ftira Bread Now Available in Osaka; Loaves Became Popular during 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
-
Venison from Culled Deer Made into Prepackaged Curry in Mie Pref. City, Creator Hopes to Inspire Young People to Hunt
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture