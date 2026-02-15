Tokyo’s New Record-Breaking Fountain Named ‘Tokyo Aqua Symphony’

Courtesy of Tokyo metropolitan government’s Bureau of Port and Harbor

An image of the illuminated “Tokyo Aqua Symphony”

The Tokyo metropolitan government announced on Friday that the world’s largest fountain, currently under construction at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, has been named “Tokyo Aqua Symphony.” The landmark is scheduled for completion at the end of March.

The name was selected through a popularity vote by local elementary and junior high school students, chosen from 7,489 public submissions received in October and November. The name represents “the harmony between Tokyo’s waterfront, the movement of the water and the integration of music and light.”

Standing at 150 meters high and spanning 250 meters wide, the fountain’s design is inspired by the Somei-Yoshino cherry blossom. At night, it will feature a vibrant light show. As a premier attraction for the bayside area, the city expects it to draw 30 million visitors annually, generating an estimated ¥9.8 billion in economic impact. The project costs ¥2.64 billion to develop, with annual maintenance expenses estimated at ¥200 million.