Christmas Dinner in Only 30 Minutes; Sauteed Chicken Thighs, Mozzarella, Broccoli Salad Make for an Easy Festive Meal

Tomato and honey mustard chicken saute, front, and mozzarella cheese salad with broccoli and avocado

There are likely many in Japan who will have Christmas dinner at home, given that this year, Christmas Day falls on a weekday. Still, it would be nice to share a dinner that’s special, yet easy to prepare — especially if it can also be enjoyed with alcohol. Here are two recipes for Christmas dinner recommended by cookery specialist Etsuko Ichise, both of which can be prepared in 30 minutes.

A roasted, bone-in chicken probably first comes to mind when thinking of what to eat on Christmas. However, roasting a chicken takes time, particularly on a busy weekday.

“Just eating a piece of [sauteed] chicken thigh on a plate with a knife and a fork is enough to make for a special mealtime,” Ichise said with a smile.

The main dish, tomato and honey mustard chicken saute, adds a bright red to the dinner table with its sauce using cherry tomatoes. While quite sweet, it also has a savory taste from the soy sauce, so it should pair well with white wine.

Mozzarella cheese salad with broccoli and avocado pairs well with this dish, or it can be a delightful appetizer. “Broccoli is delicious when steamed and simmered as its flavor becomes concentrated,” Ichise said, adding that by softening the broccoli, it goes better with avocado.

This salad has a nice blend of various different textures. The creamy avocado, refreshing tartness of the lemon and salty taste of the cheese will make you crave a glass of sparkling wine.

“I added some tasty accents to the dishes, such as sourness and a hint of mustard, so that they go well with alcohol. I hope you will enjoy Christmas with the dishes and your favorite drinks.”

The red and green foods will be sure to create a Christmassy atmosphere.

Tomato and honey mustard chicken saute

Ingredients (serves 2):