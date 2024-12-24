Christmas Dinner in Only 30 Minutes; Sauteed Chicken Thighs, Mozzarella, Broccoli Salad Make for an Easy Festive Meal
13:11 JST, December 24, 2024
There are likely many in Japan who will have Christmas dinner at home, given that this year, Christmas Day falls on a weekday. Still, it would be nice to share a dinner that’s special, yet easy to prepare — especially if it can also be enjoyed with alcohol. Here are two recipes for Christmas dinner recommended by cookery specialist Etsuko Ichise, both of which can be prepared in 30 minutes.
A roasted, bone-in chicken probably first comes to mind when thinking of what to eat on Christmas. However, roasting a chicken takes time, particularly on a busy weekday.
“Just eating a piece of [sauteed] chicken thigh on a plate with a knife and a fork is enough to make for a special mealtime,” Ichise said with a smile.
The main dish, tomato and honey mustard chicken saute, adds a bright red to the dinner table with its sauce using cherry tomatoes. While quite sweet, it also has a savory taste from the soy sauce, so it should pair well with white wine.
Mozzarella cheese salad with broccoli and avocado pairs well with this dish, or it can be a delightful appetizer. “Broccoli is delicious when steamed and simmered as its flavor becomes concentrated,” Ichise said, adding that by softening the broccoli, it goes better with avocado.
This salad has a nice blend of various different textures. The creamy avocado, refreshing tartness of the lemon and salty taste of the cheese will make you crave a glass of sparkling wine.
“I added some tasty accents to the dishes, such as sourness and a hint of mustard, so that they go well with alcohol. I hope you will enjoy Christmas with the dishes and your favorite drinks.”
The red and green foods will be sure to create a Christmassy atmosphere.
Tomato and honey mustard chicken saute
Ingredients (serves 2):
- 2 pieces of chicken thigh (400 grams total)
- 8 cherry tomatoes
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp whole grain mustard
- ⅓ broccoli (about 100 grams)
- 1 avocado
- 100 grams mozzarella cheese
- 1 tsp lemon juice
Directions:
1. Cut cherry tomatoes in four wedges. Remove excess fat from the chicken thighs before putting them on a cooking tray. Sprinkle ⅓ teaspoon of salt and a small amount of black pepper on the meat. Cover the meat with a thin layer of flour to retain its flavor when cooking. Pat to remove excess flour as if too much is used, it will result in a thick texture.
2. Pour 1 teaspoon of olive oil into a frying pan and turn the heat to medium. Saute the chicken skin-down for about five minutes. Use a paper towel to wipe away the liquefied fat and remove the meat odor. Once cooked, there will be no excess fat and the chicken will become deliciously fragrant.
3. Once the skins have browned, overturn the chicken. Put a lid on the pan, reduce the heat to low and cook in the steam for about five minutes before serving. By using a lid, there will be enough heat to cook the chicken all the way through. Neatly arrange the chicken on a plate.
4. Wipe the frying pan with a paper towel before adding a teaspoon of olive oil over medium heat. Throw in the cherry tomato wedges and saute quickly. Mix soy sauce (1 tablespoon), sake (1 tablespoon), honey and whole grain mustard in a small bowl before adding to the pan. Once brought to a boil, the sauce is ready. Pour the sauce over the chicken.
Mozzarella cheese salad with broccoli and avocado
Ingredients (serves 2):
Directions:
1. Split the broccoli into small florets. Place in a frying pan, add a pinch of salt and five tablespoons of water, and cover with a lid. Steam for about five minutes over medium heat. Place in a sieve or colander to drain moisture and cool.
2. Cut avocado into 1-centimeter-width quarter slices and tear the mozzarella cheese into bite-size pieces. It’s better to tear the cheese by hand rather than cut with a knife as it gives the pieces uneven surfaces, making it more able to absorb the flavors.
3. Put 1½ tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon of salt and a little bit of black pepper in a bowl and mix. Throw in the broccoli, avocado and cheese. Mix and serve on a plate.
