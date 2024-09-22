Chicken with Spicy Green Sauce; Perfect for Summer
12:00 JST, September 22, 2024
Yumiko Kozumi, owner of a spicy food restaurant and cooking expert, shared her recipe for cold steamed chicken with green sauce, a perfect dish for this hot season. The tangy and spicy flavor of the dish will sate your appetite.
Refreshing and easy to eat, steamed chicken is often served with sesame or naganegi green onion sauce. But Kozumi recommends enjoying the meat with green sauce, which is similar to chutney, a paste-like condiment used in Indian cuisine.
In India, chutney is made by boiling or stir-frying fruits and vegetables, including eggplants and tomatoes, with spices. It is served over fried foods.
Kozumi makes the green sauce by slowly stir-frying vegetables and spices to ensure that the sauce has the umami of the vegetables and the pungency of the spices, creating a tantalizing flavor.
Zucchini, a summer vegetable, is the main vegetable ingredient of the sauce. Brown mustard, which has a savory and moderately spicy flavor, and turmeric, which adds depth to the taste, are used in the sauce to complement the zucchini’s light flavor.
First, the brown mustard is stir-fried to fully bring out its aroma. Turmeric is added after the zucchini and other ingredients have been generously coated with oil so that the powdered spice does not harden and is thoroughly mixed with the ingredients.
It is important to stir-fry the zucchini until it browns. The zucchini should be cooked until the surface yields slightly when pressed with chopsticks.
“The savory smell of seared zucchini skin is one of the key flavors. Stir-fry the zucchini thoroughly to bring out the sweetness,” Kozumi said.
Cool the stir-fried sauce in the refrigerator to reduce the pungency.
The flavor of the sauce, poured over the steamed and then chilled moist chicken, exploded in my mouth, even though it was made by simply stir-frying vegetables and other ingredients. The roasty aroma of almonds and spices paired well with the refreshing chicken.
“It doesn’t take that long to make this dish. Why don’t you try making it on a hot day?” Kozumi suggested.
Cold steamed chicken with green sauce
Ingredients (Serves 4):
- 400 grams chicken breast
- 10 grams naganegi green onion (green leafy part)
- 10 grams ginger
- tomatoes as desired
- Green sauce
- 1 zucchini (200 grams)
- 5 grams each of garlic and ginger
- 1 green chili pepper
- 10 unsalted roasted almonds
- 2 sprigs coriander
- ⅓ tsp brown mustard seeds
- 2 pinches of turmeric
- 1 pinch of rock salt
Directions:
1. Remove skin from chicken. Put 200-300 milliliters of water, 1 tablespoon of sake, naganegi green onions and thinly sliced ginger in a pot and bring to a boil. Add the chicken. Cover with a lid and simmer over low heat for about 20 minutes.
2. When the chicken is done, let it cool in the pot. Place in a container and refrigerate.
3. Cut the zucchini into 1-centimeter-thick slices. Thinly slice the garlic and ginger and chop the green chili pepper.
4. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan and stir-fry brown mustard until fragrant. Then add zucchini, garlic, ginger and green chili pepper. Once they are coated with oil, sprinkle in turmeric and cover with a lid. Stir-fry over low to medium heat until cooked through.
5. When zucchini is cooked, place in a container to cool.
6. Put almonds in a blender, then add zucchini, torn coriander, ½ teaspoon of salt and rock salt in the blender to make a paste. Cool in a refrigerator.
7. Cut the chicken into pieces and place on a plate. Pour the sauce over the chicken. Garnish the chicken with coriander, almonds and tomatoes to taste.
***
Cold green soup
The green sauce can be kept in the refrigerator for a day or two. It goes well with crackers and breads as well as fried shrimp and white fish.
You can also make cold soup by adding cold water and milk to the sauce. By adding fresh cream instead of milk, you can make the soup richer.
Almond or other non-dairy milk can also be used instead of regular milk.
“Since the sauce goes well with potatoes, you can mix it with mashed potatoes to make a soup,” Kozumi said.
