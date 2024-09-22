Chicken with Spicy Green Sauce; Perfect for Summer

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cold steamed chicken with green sauce

Yumiko Kozumi, owner of a spicy food restaurant and cooking expert, shared her recipe for cold steamed chicken with green sauce, a perfect dish for this hot season. The tangy and spicy flavor of the dish will sate your appetite.

Refreshing and easy to eat, steamed chicken is often served with sesame or naganegi green onion sauce. But Kozumi recommends enjoying the meat with green sauce, which is similar to chutney, a paste-like condiment used in Indian cuisine.

In India, chutney is made by boiling or stir-frying fruits and vegetables, including eggplants and tomatoes, with spices. It is served over fried foods.

Kozumi makes the green sauce by slowly stir-frying vegetables and spices to ensure that the sauce has the umami of the vegetables and the pungency of the spices, creating a tantalizing flavor.

Zucchini, a summer vegetable, is the main vegetable ingredient of the sauce. Brown mustard, which has a savory and moderately spicy flavor, and turmeric, which adds depth to the taste, are used in the sauce to complement the zucchini’s light flavor.

First, the brown mustard is stir-fried to fully bring out its aroma. Turmeric is added after the zucchini and other ingredients have been generously coated with oil so that the powdered spice does not harden and is thoroughly mixed with the ingredients.

It is important to stir-fry the zucchini until it browns. The zucchini should be cooked until the surface yields slightly when pressed with chopsticks.

“The savory smell of seared zucchini skin is one of the key flavors. Stir-fry the zucchini thoroughly to bring out the sweetness,” Kozumi said.

Cool the stir-fried sauce in the refrigerator to reduce the pungency.

The flavor of the sauce, poured over the steamed and then chilled moist chicken, exploded in my mouth, even though it was made by simply stir-frying vegetables and other ingredients. The roasty aroma of almonds and spices paired well with the refreshing chicken.

“It doesn’t take that long to make this dish. Why don’t you try making it on a hot day?” Kozumi suggested.

Ingredients (Serves 4):