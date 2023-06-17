Sweet, Savory Beef-Bamboo Shoot Rolls

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Bamboo shoots rolled with slices of beef

This week, restaurant owner Satoshi Ogino recommends an easy-to-cook bento recipe perfect for warmer weather.

To make the dish, all you have to do is wrap slices of takenoko bamboo shoots in beef and cook the rolled shoots in a frying pan.

Ogino said he recommends making dishes for bento saltier and sweeter compared to dishes eaten at home because bento is usually consumed cold.

The recipe features miso yuan, which is used as a marinade for grilled fish, among other dishes. Miso yuan is made by adding white miso, which has a sweet taste, to a mixture of mirin, sake and soy sauce. The mirin and sake are simmered to remove the alcohol content, then soy sauce is added and the mixture is combined with white miso.

“You can marinate the ingredients before cooking, but it’s better to coat them while cooking to enjoy the tastes of the ingredients,” Ogino said.

The recipe uses pre-boiled bamboo shoots, but if you’re using raw takenoko, make sure to boil it first and remove any residue before cooking.

Use the outer layer of the base of the bamboo shoots, which has a delightfully crunchy texture that pairs well with tender slices of beef.

Boil the bamboo shoots in water before rolling them up in the beef. The key to this recipe is to cool the shoots on something like a colander after boiling, rather than cooling them in water. This helps to remove the excess water from the bamboo and makes the shoots absorb more flavor.

When the bamboo shoots have cooled, tightly roll them in slices of beef. You can choose to either wrap the bamboo shoots entirely with the beef or leave the ends of the bamboo shoots uncovered.

Place the rolls in a frying pan, tossing and coating them with the miso sauce.

Ensure they are thoroughly cooked, especially if they are intended for a bento as they will not be eaten immediately. Once cooked, cut the rolls into bite-sized pieces.

The kinome leaf garnish provides a perfect balance with the sweetness of the sauce.

Buying raw bamboo shoots and boiling them yourself instead of using pre-boiled ones might make the dish even more delicious.

Tips for another dish

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Bamboo shoot tips seasoned with plum and bonito flakes

Ogino shared another recipe using the tips and middle part of bamboo shoots that were unused in the beef-bamboo roll recipe. Slice 100 grams of bamboo shoots into 5-millimeter-thick pieces, boil for 1 minute and spread them on a colander. When cooled, mix them with ½ tsp light soy sauce. Toss them with 1 tbsp ume plum paste and a handful of dried bonito flakes. It goes well with rice or as a side dish with alcoholic drinks.

Beef-bamboo shoot rolls

Ingredients (8 rolls)