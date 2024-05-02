False Investment Ads: Tech Giants Must Not Shrug Off Grave Harm to Users of Their Sites

False advertisements and potentially defamatory word-of-mouth information are spreading on the internet. To prevent the damage from spreading further, tech giants should take responsible measures.

The problem of false advertisements on social media that use the names and images of prominent figures, including economic analysts and entrepreneurs, without their consent to solicit investments is becoming increasingly serious. A number of such advertisements have been confirmed on Facebook and Instagram, which are operated by Meta Platforms Inc., a major U.S. social media service provider.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of investment fraud cases on social media involving false advertisements totaled 2,271 in the past year, with victims losing about ¥27.8 billion.

In April, a 70-year-old female corporate executive who saw a false investment advertisement was found to have been defrauded of about ¥700 million by persons who used the names and images of prominent figures, including an economic analyst. Some people have lost their retirement assets through similar tactics.

This is a malicious crime that takes advantage of the credibility of celebrities. The police must do their utmost to expose this crime.

Stopping the distribution of false advertisements is essential to prevent such harm. However, when celebrities whose names and images were used in the scam asked Meta to remove them, they said that they were told that there were too many ads and the company could not deal with them all.

It must be said that this is an extremely dishonest response. It is quite natural for a company to take necessary action, even at the expense of funds and personnel, when there is a claim of damage.

When distributing advertisements, Meta and other companies say they screen the contents using human eyes and automatic detection technology that uses artificial intelligence. Ads that have been reported to have caused damage also should be reviewed to determine their authenticity and should be deleted if found to be inappropriate.

The central government also needs to demand tech giants strengthen their measures to deal with false advertisements. It should consider legal regulations that would mandate the removal of false advertisements if these companies do not deal with the issue sufficiently after the demands.

There is also a problem with Google Maps, a mapping service provided by Google LLC of the United States. Doctors and others from all over Japan have filed a suit for damages against Google, claiming that the company has allowed defamatory reviews of their medical institutions on the service and left them untouched.

Google Maps shows the locations of various facilities, and anyone is free to post their own comments. The doctors and other plaintiffs said the review section included claims such as that those who posted “were not treated like human beings” and that the doctors “were out of their minds.”

Google says that it removes fraudulent reviews, but it has been criticized for its unclear criteria and time-consuming removal process. The services provided by tech giants are used by a large number of people. They must be aware of the gravity of such problems.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 2, 2024)