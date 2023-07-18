Distortions in Electoral System Should Not Be Left Unaddressed

Nearly 30 years have passed since major political reform legislation was enacted. Distortions have become conspicuous in the current election system and in the relationship between politicians and bureaucrats. In this regard, the time has come to discuss a fundamental review.

The political reform legislation, which changed the electoral system of the House of Representatives from a system of multiple-seat constituencies to the current system of single-seat constituencies complemented by a proportional representation segment, was enacted in March 1994 with the agreement of the ruling and opposition parties. The legislation was intended to dispel the public’s growing distrust of politics, which had been heightened by the Recruit scandal and other incidents.

Over the past 30 years, the Liberal Democratic Party’s factions, which were regarded as a hotbed of money-based politics, have been weakened. Elections with more emphasis on parties have also taken root to a certain extent.

On the other hand, it is often argued that an increasing number of politicians are of low stature. In the legislation, it was envisioned that politics would become based on two major parties, but the current situation has become increasingly multiparty. It is clear that reality has diverged from the direction that the reform aimed to take.

Last month, to sort out issues in political reform discussions, an election system council set up by a group of six ruling and opposition parties interviewed two people who were involved in the 1994 agreement to get their assessment of the current situation. The two were Morihiro Hosokawa, who served as prime minister at the head of a coalition government at that time, and Yohei Kono, who was president of the then opposition LDP.

Hosokawa said that, since changes of government have actually occurred, “things are largely as expected.” Kono, on the other hand, raised the question of whether the system of individual candidates running in both single-seat constituency contests and the proportional representation segment is “supported by the public.”

Many voters are not convinced that a candidate who was unsuccessful in the single-seat constituency election should be elected in the proportional election.

But an even more serious problem is that single-seat constituencies are forced to be rezoned after every election because correcting the “vote value disparity” is urged greatly.

The judiciary has come to interpret the Constitution’s ideal of equality under the law as equality in the value of a vote and to emphasize the correction of disparities. Thirty years ago, there was no major disagreement over the idea that problems were posed by the flow of population from rural areas to urban areas.

However, with depopulation and economic decline in rural areas, if the focus is solely placed on correcting disparities, the number of lawmakers from rural areas will continue to dwindle while the number of urban lawmakers will continue to swell. If the will of the people in rural areas is not reflected in politics, the very foundation of democracy could be shaken.

In addition to the electoral system, there are other issues to be addressed. While policymaking has been led by the Prime Minister’s Office, it has been said that bureaucrats have become less motivated. The division of roles between the lower house and the House of Councillors is unclear, and questions persist over the significance of the two-chamber system of the Diet.

Last year, a group of individuals including those from business and academia formed a council called “Reinventing the Infrastructure of Wisdom and Action” (ReIWA). The council plans to discuss such issues as the election system and how the Diet should be, and to make proposals to politicians.

The ruling and opposition parties should promote reform while listening to the voices of knowledgeable people.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 18, 2023)