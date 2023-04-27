False Bravado and Self-Contradiction Illustrate Putin’s Misrule

It is not surprising that a country that justifies aggression and does not abide by international rules would become increasingly isolated and weak. This text full of false bravado highlights the misgovernment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has revised its “Foreign Policy Concept” for the first time in seven years. It defined the United States as the “inspirer, organizer and executor of anti-Russian policy” and condemned the United States and Europe for policies that undermine Russia, leading to the current situation in Ukraine.

It is Russia that has trampled on the U.N. Charter, which pledges respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states, and invaded Ukraine. This is nothing more than sophistry in an attempt to turn the invasion into a war with the West.

The concept released seven years ago included Russia’s constructive cooperation with the United States. It called the European Union an important partner, and stated that Moscow would seek good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan as well. The fact that Moscow itself has denied this seems to have proved Putin’s misgovernment.

The United States, Europe and Japan have tightened sanctions against Russia, which has delivered a blow to the Russian economy. The increase in the number of Russian soldiers killed in action has also hit Putin’s regime hard. Russia should be aware that this “weakening” of the nation was not initiated by the West, but was brought about by Russia itself.

In addition, what cannot be overlooked in this concept is that Russia clearly states that the decisions of international organizations that “collide with the Russian Constitution may not be executed” in Russia. It also acknowledged Russia’s view of its “special status” that transcends that of a nation state.

This is tantamount to declaring that Russia will not abide by international law if Moscow deems it to be to the detriment of its own interests. It is an irresponsible assertion that can only be interpreted as Russia having forgotten its own position as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

Russia’s abuse of its veto power, a privilege of being a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, is creating confusion in the international order. The current situation, in which the functioning of the Security Council is paralyzed by a state that make no secret of its lawlessness, cannot be left unchecked anymore.

The new concept positions China as the most important friendly country and emphasizes the strengthening of relations with Beijing.

It can be said that this reflects the current situation in which Russia is forced to rely on China both economically and militarily. The longer the aggression in Ukraine drags on, the greater Russia’s dependence on China is bound to become.

Putin advocates the elimination of dominance by the Western hegemony and the establishment of a multipolar world order. He may believe that the rise of China presents an opportunity to realize these claims, but at the very least, Russia will never have the power to occupy a corner of the “multipolar” global order.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 27, 2023)