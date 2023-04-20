Examine Why Reorganization with ‘Hinomaru Coalition’ Support has Failed

The restructuring of the electronics industry through the “hinomaru coalition” support system that unified public and private sector efforts, which was promoted by the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, continues to fail. The reasons for this must be examined and the results must be applied to future industrial policy.

JOLED Inc., a Japanese manufacturer of organic light-emitting diode displays, has gone bankrupt. The company’s total liabilities amounted to about ¥34 billion. The company said it will close its production bases, and Japan Display Inc., a major liquid crystal display maker, will take over JOLED’s research and development division.

JOLED was established in 2015 through the merger of the OLED operations of Sony Corp. and Panasonic Corp. A public-private fund, INCJ Ltd., which was the former Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, has supported JOLED with an investment and loan of about ¥140 billion.

It is regrettable that JOLED’s business has stalled, since OLED, which is thinner and offers clearer picture quality than LCD, is becoming a major player in the display industry.

JOLED has advanced technology for producing high quality displays and began operating a production line in 2019. However, it took time to establish a stable production system, and the start of mass production was delayed until March 2021.

The company said that its inability to obtain sufficient funds for capital investment in the production line was one of the reasons it struggled with mass production. It was unable to win the price competition with foreign companies because it could not lower costs.

Primarily, Japanese companies were ahead in the development of OLED technology, but fell behind their South Korean counterparts when it came to investment, as the latter received generous support from the central government. Furthermore, the Japanese government, which took the initiative in the project, will not be exempt from responsibility, as the restructuring effort to turn the situation around ended in failure.

The ministry has so far been pursuing a strategy of reorganizing the operations of electronics manufacturers that have lost international competitiveness in an attempt for survival through the hinomaru coalition support system.

However, Elpida Memory Inc., which merged the semiconductor memory divisions of Hitachi Ltd. and NEC Corp., went bankrupt in 2012. JDI, which consolidated the small and midsize LCD businesses of Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba Corp., is also expected to post net losses for nine consecutive fiscal years through the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Why are business reorganizations with the involvement of the government unsuccessful? Unless the reasons for their failures are examined, the same mistakes could be repeated. Industrial policy should be reconsidered based on this examination.

In the area of semiconductors, a new company called Rapidus Corp., which aims to manufacture next-generation semiconductors, has been launched with the full support of the government. This is an attempt to revive “hinomaru semiconductors” with investments from companies including Toyota Motor Corp. and NTT Corp.

For semiconductors, which have become an important material for the nation’s economic security, another failure is no longer allowed. There is a need to learn from the lessons of the past and invest funds effectively.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 20, 2023)