U.S. and Allies Must Expand Cooperation with Philippines

The Philippines, which is located on the front line as China seeks to change the status quo by force or coercion in the South China Sea, is becoming increasingly important. It is essential for the Philippines to expand security cooperation with Japan, the United States and Australia for regional stability.

China has continued its aggressive maritime expansion in the South China Sea and turned artificial islands into military bases, taking advantage of the power vacuum created by the withdrawal of U.S. forces stationed in the Philippines after the end of the Cold War.

China Coast Guard vessels have escalated provocations in the South China Sea, such as one of its ships pointing laser beams at the crew on a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office last year, has become increasingly alarmed about this situation and moved to strengthen security cooperation with the United States, reversing the policy of the previous administration, which took a conciliatory approach toward China. The Philippines has announced it will add four bases in the country where rotating groups of U.S. forces can be stationed.

The candidate sites for the four bases announced in March include a base in the northern part of Luzon near Taiwan and an island near the Spratly Islands, whose territorial rights are disputed by China.

Once the bases are completed, the U.S. military will be able to respond more flexibly in the event of a contingency in Taiwan. They can also be used as a hub for warning and monitoring of Chinese vessels and for rescue operations in the event of a large-scale disaster in the region. The new development will likely lead to an increase in U.S. military influence and hold China in check.

At the Philippine Air Force base near Manila, the U.S.-funded renovation of the runway has begun. This month, the largest-ever U.S.-Philippine joint military exercise as well as the first foreign and defense ministerial-level talks in about seven years are scheduled. It is hoped the United States and the Philippines will make steady progress on their alliance.

The strategic importance of the Philippines to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensure the safety of sea lanes is increasing. For this reason, Japan, Australia and India have also begun to strengthen security cooperation with the Philippines.

The Japan Coast Guard has been training the Philippine Coast Guard to subdue ships and other vehicles that intrude into its territorial waters, and the Self-Defense Forces have been expanding joint training with the Philippine military.

Australia and the Philippines are considering joint patrols in the South China Sea. India reportedly plans to provide the Philippines with surface-to-ship cruise missiles, which will be the first anti-ship cruise missiles deployed by the Philippines.

It is not realistic to leave it to the United States alone to maintain stability in the South China Sea. With the Philippines as a foothold, the United States and its allies should strengthen their cooperation to make deterrence against China more effective. Having this understanding in common will certainly lead to multifaceted cooperation.

China is opposed to a series of events that would expand cooperation, but it should recognize that this is the result of its own destruction of the rule-based maritime order.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 10, 2023)