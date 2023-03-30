Govt, Educators must Devise Ways to Cultivate Children’s Ability to Think

It is important to effectively utilize digital teaching materials as a supplement to paper textbooks. The government and boards of education need to explore specific ways to use them together to enhance the academic performance of students.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry has released the results of the screening of textbooks to be used in elementary schools nationwide from the 2024 school year. A total of 149 textbooks in all 11 subjects submitted by textbook companies passed the screening.

The government intends to begin the digitization of education in a full-fledged manner from the 2024 school year onward, such measures as introducing digital textbooks for English from the fifth grade of elementary school to the third grade of junior high school.

One of the reasons is the distribution of one learning device per student to elementary and junior high school students nationwide as a result of the growing need for online classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The screening targets paper textbooks. However, English textbooks for fifth and sixth graders at elementary schools that have passed the screening will also be able to be used as digital textbooks on the devices.

Paper textbooks for other subjects also contain a number of QR codes that lead to video and audio digital learning materials.

Each has its own advantages: Paper textbooks make it easier to memorize content, while digital textbooks can be useful for visual and aural learning. However, there are not a few challenges with digital teaching materials.

There is a fear that children may feel as if they understand the content while they are watching a video and listening to audio. It must not be forgotten that it is important for them to do their own research using dictionaries and reference books, and to seek answers by drawing diagrams and graphs.

What is also worrisome is that many teachers are not familiar with the use of digital teaching materials. Alternating back and forth between paper textbooks and digital materials to deepen children’s understanding requires a certain level of competence.

There is also concern that children may become engrossed in watching videos and other activities during classes and lose focus on the content of the textbooks.

What kinds of teaching methods would be effective to nurture children’s ability to think by using digital materials as a supplement to paper textbooks?

It is vital for the education ministry and the boards of education to devise ways to conduct classes and share effective approaches with schools nationwide. It is hoped that they will promote training sessions for teachers on the use of digital teaching materials.

On this occasion, textbook companies have promoted the digitization of textbooks as if to compete. They might aim to promote their products to schools and have their efforts lead to their textbooks being selected. However, they could be seen as using their services to compete for more customers.

It is vital to keep in mind that the original purpose of creating textbooks is to promote the sound growth of children.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 30, 2023)