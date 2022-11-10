Congress must not forget its responsibility for international politics

If the U.S. Congress fails to function properly due to the fierce rivalry between the ruling and opposition parties, support for Ukraine and the unity of the United States, Europe and Japan could be adversely affected. Each lawmaker needs to be aware of the heavy responsibility they bear in international politics.

The U.S. midterm elections were held to evaluate the first half of the administration of President Joe Biden. The focus is on whether the opposition Republican Party will regain its majority in Congress.

The biggest point of contention in the election campaign was the economy. The Republican Party’s claim that the record inflation pace is due to massive fiscal spending by the government has gained a certain amount of support. The dissatisfaction of the public, who feel the hardship of their daily lives, might have led to a vote critical of the ruling Democratic Party.

Although inflation is largely attributable to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, from now on Biden must focus on tackling high prices and stabilizing gasoline prices in order to restore public confidence.

In past administrations, budget proposals have failed to pass under a “twisted Congress” in which the opposition party holds the majority. It is possible that Biden will face a difficult task in handling his administration.

The matter of concern for the international community is whether the United States will be able to continue providing large-scale military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as it has in the past.

There is a sense of so-called “support fatigue” in U.S. public opinion as the Ukrainian crisis becomes prolonged. One prominent Republican lawmaker has said that U.S. support is not unlimited.

It is quite natural for the government and Congress to put the people first. However, if political upheaval in the United States leads to Russia obtaining the fruits of its aggression, the international order based on freedom and democracy will be shaken and the entire world will be affected.

The Biden administration needs to work hard to secure the cooperation of Congress on this issue and make efforts to secure the budget needed to provide support to Ukraine. At the same time, Congress should also continue its bipartisan support.

The midterm elections once again demonstrated the divisions in the United States that have deepened as Biden and former President Donald Trump vied for the presidency in 2020.

This time around, Trump has endorsed a number of Republican candidates and energetically delivered campaign speeches for them. He is poised to announce his candidacy for the next presidential election soon, claiming that his popularity has been proven in this midterm elections.

Trump has refused to accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and has continued to make claims of election fraud without any evidence. It is an extremely serious issue that many “Trumpist” Republican candidates and supporters echo Trump’s claim.

Accepting the results of legitimate elections is the foundation of democratic politics. Democracy in the United States must not be allowed to deteriorate further.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 10, 2022)