Yoon administration should present solutions to pending issues

In light of the deteriorating security environment in East Asia, it is important for Japan and South Korea to work together to address the situation. South Korea must show solutions to the problems that are hindering the improvement of bilateral relations.

The governments of Japan and South Korea have begun to explore a breakthrough in the cooling relationship. They are said to be working toward holding summit talks on the sidelines of an international conference in Southeast Asia this month.

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso visited South Korea and met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to lay the groundwork for summit talks. As neighboring countries, the move toward dialogue between the top leaders is commendable.

North Korea has been launching missiles at an unprecedented frequency. It has been said that North Korea may soon conduct a nuclear test. There has never been a more important time for Japan, the United States and South Korea to share information on North Korean military developments and enhance their ability to deal with North Korea.

However, Japan and South Korea cannot regain trust if the issue of lawsuits regarding former wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula remains unaddressed.

The South Korean Supreme Court’s 2018 rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate former requisitioned workers and others are unjust.

Under the 1965 Japan-South Korea Agreement on the Settlement of Problem concerning Property and Claims and Economic Cooperation, the claims issue between the two countries has been “settled completely and finally.” It is unacceptable for South Korea to ignore this fact and sell the assets of Japanese companies to pay the compensation.

The Yoon administration is considering the idea of a foundation under the South Korean government to shoulder the cost of compensation. However, part of the source of the funds is reportedly expected to be donations from Japanese companies. If the donations are to be made mandatory, it does not make sense.

It is essential for South Korea to present a proposal acceptable to Japan and to put it into action.

There are signs of restoration of relations between the defense authorities of the two countries. In September, Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted joint military drills in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years. For the first time in seven years, the South Korean military participated in the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s international fleet review on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the issue between Japan and South Korea remains unresolved over the irradiation of fire-control radar by a South Korean military vessel against an MSDF patrol plane in 2018. South Korea has not even acknowledged the fact of irradiation. South Korea must reexamine the incident.

The shaky foundation of the Yoon administration is a concerning factor for the restoration of Japan-South Korea relations. In addition to a slump in its approval ratings, criticism against the administration is mounting over the crowd accident in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul.

In the past, many South Korean administrations had tried to recover from domestic political deadlock by taking a hard-line stance against Japan. Japan needs to carefully assess the political situation in South Korea.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 8, 2022)