Maison Yoshiki Makes Paris Debut During City’s Fashion Week; Yoshiki Plays Piano as Models Walk Runway Near Eiffel Tower

Kensuke Fukushima / Yomiuri Shimbun photos

A model walks the runway while Yoshiki plays the piano at Maison Yoshiki Paris’ show in Paris on Monday.

PARIS — Maison Yoshiki Paris, a fashion brand by Yoshiki of the rock band X Japan, held its first runway show in Paris on Monday during Paris Fashion Week for the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

The show was held at a large exhibition hall near the Eiffel Tower. Yoshiki played the piano while models walked the runway wearing various outfits, including kimono-like tops, shirts made of transparent material and a dress featuring a large image of Yoshiki’s face.

The brand made its debut in Milan in February, and Monday’s event was its second show.

“I originally created this project in Paris,” Yoshiki said in an interview after the show. “I wanted to come here as soon as possible.”